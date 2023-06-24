Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 124,804 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

