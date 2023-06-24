Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $57,495.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,571.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00290392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.00620616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00519368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00059503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,044,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

