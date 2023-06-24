Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.42

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.42 ($5.20) and traded as low as GBX 400.40 ($5.12). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 403.40 ($5.16), with a volume of 163,558 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.49) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 462 ($5.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis acquired 9,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £39,810.32 ($50,940.91). Insiders bought a total of 32,424 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,032 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

