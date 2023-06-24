Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.53. 24,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 31,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading

