Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.53. 24,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 31,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.