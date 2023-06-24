Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for about 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Visteon worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Visteon by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

