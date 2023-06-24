VRES Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 684.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019519 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.61 or 0.99963457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.