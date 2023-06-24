W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $704.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $737.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.24. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $441.63 and a 52 week high of $748.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

