Wallington Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after buying an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

