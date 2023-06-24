Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,183,630 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $418.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

