Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $870,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $517.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.36 and its 200-day moving average is $432.05.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

