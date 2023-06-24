Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.