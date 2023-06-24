Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.