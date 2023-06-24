Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

