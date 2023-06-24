Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

