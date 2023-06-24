Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,077 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

