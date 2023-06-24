Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWF opened at $269.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average is $238.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

