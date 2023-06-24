Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RWL stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

