Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

