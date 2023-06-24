Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 328.4% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
IJH stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $250.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
