Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,751,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 76,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

