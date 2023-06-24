Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 910 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.