WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Shares Down 2%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67. Approximately 1,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHTCF shares. CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.15.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.