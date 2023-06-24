WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $233.43 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 968,184,483 coins and its circulating supply is 314,302,173 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 968,155,682.7422304 with 314,273,673.27484185 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.73676351 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,210,141.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

