Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Westbury Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.