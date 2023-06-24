Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 500 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.82 and a 1 year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

