Westhampton Capital LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

