Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases 410 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.