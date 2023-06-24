Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 52 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $850.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $858.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

