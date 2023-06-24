Weybosset Research & Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

