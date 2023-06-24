Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. RH accounts for 2.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

RH opened at $290.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.65 and its 200-day moving average is $272.71. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

