Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in HP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.61 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

