Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.11% of Kopin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,706 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.15 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $239.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

