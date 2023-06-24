Weybosset Research & Management LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

