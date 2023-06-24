White Pine Investment CO Acquires 10,521 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

