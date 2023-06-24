White Pine Investment CO Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

