White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $140.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

