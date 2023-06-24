White Pine Investment CO Purchases 2,334 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.06 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

