White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

