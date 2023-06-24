White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.