Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Down 3.8%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.50. 3,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 32,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

