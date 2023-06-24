William Blair Lowers Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.