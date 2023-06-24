Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

NYSE:WSM opened at $120.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

