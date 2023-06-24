World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.