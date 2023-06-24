WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $283.38 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.38 million and $2.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834266 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.