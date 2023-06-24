WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in WPP were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WPP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WPP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

