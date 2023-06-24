Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0520 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $151,940.37 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,658.306057 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05229324 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $154,354.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

