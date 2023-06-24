Wrapped TRON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $738,295.01 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $738,295.01 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07270401 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,298,245.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

