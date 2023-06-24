XDC Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $454.19 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $454.19 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,845,227,055 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

