Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.80. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 70,715 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.