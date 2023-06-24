Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,496,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,510,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.86. 515,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,753. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment specializes in the technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, and healthcare markets, offering content, tools, and services to consumers and businesses.

